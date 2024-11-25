Jerami Grant Injury: Exits early with left knee injury

Grant will not return to Monday's game against Memphis due to a left knee injury. The forward posted 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes.

Grant sustained the knee injury during the third quarter, and he will undergo further testing to determine whether he's in line for a potential long-term absence. If the 30-year-old is sidelined for an extended period, Deni Avdija, Kris Murray (chest) and Jabari Walker would be candidates to move into increased roles.