Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Grant (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Grant injured his right ankle in Tuesday's win against the Bucks. The veteran is dealing with soreness in that ankle, which puts his status in doubt for Thursday's matchup against Orlando. If he can't play against the Magic, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe, and Deni Avdija could see more time on the floor for Portland.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
