Jerami Grant Injury: Iffy to play Saturday vs. Phoenix

Grant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Grant is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a right ankle injury he suffered against the Bucks on Tuesday. Scoot Henderson was inserted into the Blazers' starting lineup against the Magic on Thursday, and he would likely start Saturday if Grant is not cleared to play. In the six games prior to his injury, Grant averaged 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over 31.0 minutes per contest.