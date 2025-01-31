Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Iffy to play Saturday vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 4:40pm

Grant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Grant is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a right ankle injury he suffered against the Bucks on Tuesday. Scoot Henderson was inserted into the Blazers' starting lineup against the Magic on Thursday, and he would likely start Saturday if Grant is not cleared to play. In the six games prior to his injury, Grant averaged 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over 31.0 minutes per contest.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now