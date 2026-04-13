Jerami Grant Injury: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Grant (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns.
Grant holds a questionable tag after missing the final seven games of the regular season due to a right calf strain. Averaging 18.6 points across 57 regular-season contests, the veteran wing would provide a welcome scoring boost as the Trail Blazers look to secure the No. 7 seed with a win over the Suns. Grant has started each of his past 24 appearances, though it's possible he comes off the bench (if active) with the team rolling out a starting five of Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan.
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