Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 12:49pm

Grant (head) did not practice Wednesday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Grant wasn't able to play Monday against Dallas due to a facial contusion, but coach Chauncey Billups said Wednesday that he's not dealing with a concussion. Grant's status for Thursday's game against the Lakers remains in the air. If he can't go, Kris Murray and Deni Avdija could benefit from a usage perspective.

