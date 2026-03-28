Jerami Grant Injury: No-go for Sunday
Grant (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Grant picked up a right calf injury in Friday's game against Dallas, and the issue is officially being labeled as a strain. Grant's absence could mean more minutes for Sidy Cissoko and Matisse Thybulle. Grant's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide5 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1513 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 820 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 622 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More