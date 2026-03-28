Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: No-go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Grant (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Grant picked up a right calf injury in Friday's game against Dallas, and the issue is officially being labeled as a strain. Grant's absence could mean more minutes for Sidy Cissoko and Matisse Thybulle. Grant's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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