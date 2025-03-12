Jerami Grant Injury: No-go Wednesday
Grant has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Grant will miss a second straight game due to right knee tendinitis, sitting out Wednesday's tilt after initially being tabbed doubtful. His absence should leave more minutes for Kris Murray, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker. Grant's next chance to play will come Sunday against Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now