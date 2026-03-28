Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:29am

Grant (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Grant tweaked his right calf in Friday's loss to the Mavericks, and the Trail Blazers have since classified the injury as a strain. His absence Sunday could open up more minutes at forward for the likes of Kris Murray, Sidy Cissoko and Matisse Thybulle. Grant's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers, but calf strains often result in multi-game absences.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago