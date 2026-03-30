Jerami Grant Injury: Out again Tuesday
Grant won't play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Grant will now miss his second consecutive contest, so his next opportunity to suit up will be Thursday versus the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. With Grant out again, Scoot Henderson may find himself back in the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide7 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1515 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More