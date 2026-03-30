Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Grant won't play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Grant will now miss his second consecutive contest, so his next opportunity to suit up will be Thursday versus the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. With Grant out again, Scoot Henderson may find himself back in the starting lineup.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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