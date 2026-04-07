Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Out versus Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Grant (calf) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio.

Grant will miss his fifth consecutive game on Wednesday night. As a result, he will have two more chances to suit up before the start of the Play-In tournament. With Grant out again, Scoot Henderson will presumably remain in the starting lineup.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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