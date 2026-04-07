Jerami Grant Injury: Out versus Spurs
Grant (calf) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio.
Grant will miss his fifth consecutive game on Wednesday night. As a result, he will have two more chances to suit up before the start of the Play-In tournament. With Grant out again, Scoot Henderson will presumably remain in the starting lineup.
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