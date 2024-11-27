Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant Injury: Out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As expected, Grant has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss at least one game due to a left knee sprain he sustained against Memphis on Monday. In his absence, Deni Avdija is expected to start, while Jabari Walker could see a few extra minutes off the bench as well.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
