Jerami Grant Injury: Out with knee soreness

Grant (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Right knee soreness will cost Grant consecutive outings and Portland's last game before the All-Star break. The veteran forward has plenty of time to recuperate ahead of his next chance to play Feb. 20 against the Lakers. In Grant's absence against Denver, Kris Murray is a part of the starting lineup and appears to be the direct beneficiary from a fantasy perspective.