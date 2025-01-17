Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Grant (face) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against Houston.

After eight straight games on the sidelines, Grant is officially day-to-day and could be back in the lineup Saturday. Grant has 29 games under his belt this season and holds averages of 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals on 38.2 percent shooting from the field.

