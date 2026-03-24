Jerami Grant Injury: Questionable to face Milwaukee

Grant (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Grant may miss a third straight game due to left foot soreness, which would leave more minutes available for guys like Sidy Cissoko and Kris Murray. Over his last five outings, Grant has averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest.