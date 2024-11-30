Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Grant (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

The veteran forward has missed the Blazers' last two games with a left knee sprain, and although the questionable tag leaves the door open for a potential return against Dallas, a decision will be made closer to Sunday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff. If Grant is unable to go, then Deni Avdija should remain in the starting lineup at power forward alongside Deandre Ayton in the frontcourt.

