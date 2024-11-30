Jerami Grant Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Grant (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
The veteran forward has missed the Blazers' last two games with a left knee sprain, and although the questionable tag leaves the door open for a potential return against Dallas, a decision will be made closer to Sunday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff. If Grant is unable to go, then Deni Avdija should remain in the starting lineup at power forward alongside Deandre Ayton in the frontcourt.
