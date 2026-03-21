Jerami Grant Injury: Questionable versus Denver

Grant (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, per Trail Blazers PR.

Grant hasn't missed a game in over two months. However, he might not be available against Denver because of soreness in his left foot. If Grant can't get on the floor, Kris Murray might find himself in the starting lineup. The 25-year-old has started 15 times throughout the campaign, averaging 7.3 points, 4.5 boards, 1.3 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 26.5 minutes of work.