Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Questionable versus Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Grant (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, per Trail Blazers PR.

Grant hasn't missed a game in over two months. However, he might not be available against Denver because of soreness in his left foot. If Grant can't get on the floor, Kris Murray might find himself in the starting lineup. The 25-year-old has started 15 times throughout the campaign, averaging 7.3 points, 4.5 boards, 1.3 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 26.5 minutes of work.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago