Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Remains out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Grant (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Grant will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a right calf strain and is without a clear timetable for a return to action. The veteran forward's next chance to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Kings.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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