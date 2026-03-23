Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Grant (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Grant will miss both halves of this back-to-back set due to left foot soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Milwaukee. With the veteran forward sidelined, Sidy Cissoko, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray are candidates to see increased playing time.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago