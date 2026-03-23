Jerami Grant Injury: Ruled out Monday
Grant (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Grant will miss both halves of this back-to-back set due to left foot soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Milwaukee. With the veteran forward sidelined, Sidy Cissoko, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray are candidates to see increased playing time.
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