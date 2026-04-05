Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Still out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:27pm

Grant (calf) is listed as out for Monday's game in Denver.

Grant will miss his fourth consecutive contest because of a strained right calf. With four games remaining on the Blazers' regular-season schedule, the team is running out of time to get Grant back on the floor. While he remains sidelined, Scoot Henderson is expected to stay in the starting lineup.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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