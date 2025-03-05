Fantasy Basketball
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Won't play against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:10pm

Grant (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against Boston, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The veteran forward continues to nurse right knee tendinitis. Grant's next chance to end a four-game absence arrives Friday in Oklahoma City. Shaedon Sharpe has averaged 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 36.2 minutes over his past four games, and he should remain in Portland's starting five in Grant's stead.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
