Jerami Grant Injury: Won't play Friday vs. Brooklyn

Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Grant will miss Friday's game due to right knee soreness, and his next chance to play will be Sunday against the Cavaliers. He has averaged 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1,0 blocks over 35.0 minutes per game in February, though he's shot just 34.2 percent from the field over that span. With Grant and Deni Avdija (quadriceps) both out Friday, the Trail Blazers will roll with a starting lineup of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Donovan Clingan, per Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site.