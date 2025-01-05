Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Won't play Monday against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 2:24pm

Grant (face) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Grant suffered a facial contusion against the Mavericks on Dec. 28, and he'll miss a fourth straight game as a result. His next opportunity to play will be against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Deni Avdija will likely remain in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup for as long as Grant is sidelined.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now