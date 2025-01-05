Jerami Grant Injury: Won't play Monday against Detroit
Grant (face) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Grant suffered a facial contusion against the Mavericks on Dec. 28, and he'll miss a fourth straight game as a result. His next opportunity to play will be against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Deni Avdija will likely remain in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup for as long as Grant is sidelined.
