Jerami Grant Injury: Won't play Sunday
Grant (calf) is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Kings.
A calf issue will cause Grant to miss his seventh game in a row to close out the regular season. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for the Play-In Tournament.
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