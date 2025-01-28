Jerami Grant Injury: Won't return Tuesday
Grant won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a right ankle injury.
Grant appeared to injure his right ankle in the first half, though he started the second half before taking a seat with 10:04 remaining in the third. He'll finish the game with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one assist across 16 minutes. Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Camara will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.
