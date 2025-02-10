Jerami Grant Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Denver, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Grant will miss Monday's contest due to right knee soreness, and his next chance to play will come in Wednesday's rematch versus the Nuggets. Scoot Henderson will start in place of Grant, with Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe both likely to receive an uptick in playing time.