Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Denver, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Grant will miss Monday's contest due to right knee soreness, and his next chance to play will come in Wednesday's rematch versus the Nuggets. Scoot Henderson will start in place of Grant, with Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe both likely to receive an uptick in playing time.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
