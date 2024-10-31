Jerami Grant News: Another poor outing

Grant ended with eight points (3-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 victory over the Clippers.

After a strong start to the season, Grant has dropped back-to-back duds. The 30-year-old forward has shot 6-26 from the field across those two outs. However, with Grant remaining in the starting lineup and typically playing over 30 minutes a night, he should continue to receive enough opportunities to put up solid statistical production.