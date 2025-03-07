Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Grant (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

The Trail Blazers will be without Deni Avdija (quadriceps) for this contest, but the presence of Grant, who is returning from a four-game absence, should give the team another solid, yet unspectacular, scoring alternative. Grant is averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game since the beginning of February, though it's worth noting that he has missed six of the team's 15 contests in that span.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now