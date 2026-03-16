Jerami Grant News: Bounces back Sunday

Grant closed Sunday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers with 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes.

Grant bounced back from the nine-point dud he posted in the win over the Jazz on Friday, and the veteran forward has been productive for the Trail Blazers of late. Grant has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances and across nine of his previous 11. Over that 11-game stretch, the veteran is averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent from three-point range.