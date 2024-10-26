Jerami Grant News: Career-best night from beyond arc

Grant racked up 34 points (11-23 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 105-103 loss to the Pelicans.

The 30-year-old forward drained a career-high eight threes but didn't get quite enough help from his teammates to pull off the upset. Grant has averaged better than 20 points a game in each of his first two seasons with Portland, but he could find another level as a scorer in 2024-25 with Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija added to the starting five for their defensive chops and not necessarily their offense.