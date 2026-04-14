Jerami Grant News: Drops 16 points in return
Grant closed Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Game victory over the Suns with 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 19 minutes.
Grant returned to action after missing the previous seven games due to a calf injury. Although he only played 19 minutes, Grant's impact was immediate, connecting on a couple of late three-pointers, helping the Trail Blazers rally back to eventually secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Assuming he didn't suffer any setbacks, expect Grant to play a little more when Portland faces San Antonio on Sunday.
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