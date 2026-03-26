Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Drops 18 in Wednesday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:01am

Grant notched 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 victory over the Bucks.

Making his return from a two-game absence due to a foot injury, Grant was his usual dangerous self from long distance. The veteran forward has drained multiple three-pointers in nine of his 11 appearances in March, averaging 17.5 points, 3.4 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals on the month while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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