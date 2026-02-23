Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Efficient in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Grant racked up 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 victory over the Suns.

Grant and Donovan Clingan led the offensive charge for Portland, as the duo combined for 46 of the club's 92 points. Grant found success from beyond the arc and knocked down 69.2 percent of his attempts from the field. Sunday's outing was a strong response from the 31-year-old after he was held to six points in 25 minutes Friday against Denver.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
