Jerami Grant News: Efficient in win Friday
Grant logged 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 108-104 win over Minnesota.
The Trail Blazers had to work hard to get past the Timberwolves in this game, and they couldn't have done so without Grant playing a big role on offense. The veteran forward has been inconsistent of late, which certainly hurts his upside as he doesn't contribute significantly in any areas outside of the scoring column, but he's still scored at least 20 points in six of his last nine games. A bit more consistency would be huge for Grant since the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner.
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