Jerami Grant News: Extends impressive streak

Grant supplied 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 win over the Pacers.

Grant reached the 20-point mark for a third straight game, and he's achieved that mark in all but one of his last eight appearances -- the lone exception was his four-point dud in a blowout loss to the Hawks on March 1. The veteran forward has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench, but he's been a regular in the first unit since the beginning of February. Grant is averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while making 42.9 percent of his treys since the All-Star break.