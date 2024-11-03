Jerami Grant News: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Grant accumulated 20 points (8-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 loss to the Suns.

Grant had a rough showing from the field and was particularly inaccurate from beyond the arc, but he still found a way to reach the 20-point mark -- something he's achieved in just three of his seven appearances. Portland's offensive woes certainly conspire against what he can do on a game-to-game basis, but Grant's role as one of Portland's top offensive weapons is not under any dispute. He's shooting just 38.1 percent from the field, so there's still margin for improvement for him.