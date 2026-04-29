Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Finishes with 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Grant supplied 12 points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Grant's 12 points were enough to earn the second-highest total on the team amid anemic performances from the first unit. The Trail Blazers will now look to the offseason, and one of the biggest hurdles for team improvement is Grant's terrible contract. Grant has one year left of a five-year, $160M deal, a price that's almost unheard of for a guy who spent half of the season with the second unit. Grant certainly adds value to the team, but his contract limits the moves they can make while he is still on the payroll.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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