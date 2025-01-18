Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:59pm

Grant (face) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

After missing the past nine games for Portland, Grant will be back in action, though there's no word of any possible restrictions. In 29 appearances this season, Grant holds averages of 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals on 38.2 percent shooting from the field.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now