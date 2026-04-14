Jerami Grant News: Good to go Tuesday
Grant (calf) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Grant will shed his questionable tag and return from a seven-game stint on the sidelines due to a right calf strain. The veteran forward's return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 86 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 86 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 68 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 212 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 212 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More