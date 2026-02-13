Jerami Grant News: Hits for 18 in Utah
Grant amassed 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 win over the Jazz.
Making his seventh straight start in February, Grant turned in a solid performance ahead of the All-Star break. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 19.0 points, 3.1 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.0 combined steals and blocks in 29.9 minutes on the month.
