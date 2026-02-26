Jerami Grant News: Leads Blazers with 27 points

Grant closed Thursday's 121-112 victory over Chicago with 27 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.

Grant enjoyed an efficient performance on the offensive end, and he did nearly half of his damage from the charity stripe. He's put up 20-plus points in three straight contests and was relied on more heavily Thursday with Donovan Clingan (illness) and Deni Avdija (back) sidelined.