Jerami Grant News: Meager results in return to action

Grant logged four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 107-89 loss to the Thunder.

Grant was forced into duty due to Deni Avdija's (quad) absence, and it looked like his lingering knee injury was still an issue, especially in transition. Avdija is expected to return this weekend, and Grant will likely retreat back to the second unit or take additional time off if his injury continues to be an issue.