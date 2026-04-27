Jerami Grant News: Plays well despite loss

Grant produced 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 loss to San Antonio in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Grant comfortably led the second unit in scoring, but it wasn't enough as the Trail Blazers dropped to a 3-1 series deficit. Grant has had a tough series overall, however, as he's averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 35.1 percent from the field.