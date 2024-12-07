Jerami Grant News: Posts 19 points in loss Friday

Grant accumulated 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 141-99 loss to Utah.

The Trail Blazers looked completely overmatched Friday, and that limited Grant's minutes, but the veteran forward still managed to deliver a solid fantasy line. This was his best scoring output since returning from a two-game absence in late November due to a knee injury, but the days of Grant being a 20-point scorer seem to be gone. Grant has reached that threshold just once across his last nine appearances.