Jerami Grant News: Posts 20 points in win

Grant chipped in 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 win over Indiana.

Grant stepped up as the leader after a slow start from Deni Avdija, who has frequently paced the team in recent weeks. There's no telling how long Portland's win streak will last, but the team is doing a great job of lessening their odds in the Cooper Flagg lottery. The Trail Blazers have the luxury of a healthy lineup with guys like Grant who can pick up the slack when others falter. It will be interesting to see if they can keep things going agains the new-look Kings Thursday night.