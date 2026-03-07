Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Grant ended Friday's 106-99 loss to the Rockets with 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Grant remained the focal point of the Blazers' offense Friday, reaching the 20-point plateau for the sixth time in his last seven games. He has taken on an increased scoring burden with Deni Avdija (back) sidelined, and his 38 minutes were his highest total since the All-Star break. Grant may see a dip in shot attempts once Avdija is cleared to return. Over his last seven appearances, Grant is averaging 21.0 points and 2.4 three-pointers per contest.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago