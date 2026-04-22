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Jerami Grant News: Quiet in upset win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:04pm

Grant accumulated five points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over San Antonio in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Portland was able to pull off the upset victory Tuesday, but Grant didn't play a significant part. The veteran forward has logged 20 minutes or fewer in each of his last three games since returning from an extended absence with a calf strain, and it remains to be seen if he'll see his workload increase at any point this series.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
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