Jerami Grant News: Quiet in upset win

Grant accumulated five points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over San Antonio in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Portland was able to pull off the upset victory Tuesday, but Grant didn't play a significant part. The veteran forward has logged 20 minutes or fewer in each of his last three games since returning from an extended absence with a calf strain, and it remains to be seen if he'll see his workload increase at any point this series.