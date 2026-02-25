Jerami Grant headshot

Jerami Grant News: Strikes for 21 against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Grant posted 21 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

After scoring just six points in the first game after the All-Star break, Grant has gotten back on track with 44 points over the last two contests. The veteran forward has been productive since re-joining the starting five in February, averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks over 10 games this month.

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers
