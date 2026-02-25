Jerami Grant News: Strikes for 21 against Minnesota
Grant posted 21 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.
After scoring just six points in the first game after the All-Star break, Grant has gotten back on track with 44 points over the last two contests. The veteran forward has been productive since re-joining the starting five in February, averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks over 10 games this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 718 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 619 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerami Grant See More