Jerami Grant News: Subpar outing in return

Grant recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Rockets.

A bit of rust is expected after a nine-game absence, and although Grant's shot volume was low, he was able to mix it up inside and seemed close to 100 percent. Before the injury, Grant's totals weren't meeting expectations following two productive seasons with the Trail Blazers, and the sharp decrease is mostly due to his 38.1 percent field-goal percentage. Aside from his rookie season, the current average marks the worst percentage of his 10-year career.