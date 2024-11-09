Jerami Grant News: Swats three shots Friday
Grant recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and three blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-102 loss to the Timberwolves.
Grant had a rough showing Friday, as he had to battle with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt, and that limited his capacity to make an impact in the scoring column -- the area in which he thrives the most. Grant has failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last seven outings, averaging 14.4 points and shooting just 35.8 percent from the field in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now